Hereditary Chiefs speaking at the Gidimt’en access checkpoint on December 18, 2018 | Photo by Sawyer Bogdan

For the office of the Wet’suwe’ten, there were some significant steps towards reconciliation in 2018.

After an ongoing relationship with the Town of Smithers In early September, the two celebrated the launch of the shared histories book.

The book, written by Tyler McCreary, covers the founding of Smithers and the destruction of the Wet’suwet’en Indigenous community known as Indian Town.

“I want to thank the public for all the work we do together. We make a difference in British Columbia,” said Chief Na’mocks Hereditary Chief of the Wet’suwet’en.

The book was a big step forward towards reconciliation, but Na’mocks said that was not the only step.

On October 12, Wet’suwe’ten, Federal and Provincial governments took the first steps in giving full authority and jurisdiction over child and family services back to the Wet’suwet’en.

Na’mocks said this was a first of its kind collaboration and the first of many steps moving forward.

Next year he said the goal is more collaboration, more understanding, and better communication.

“Once you get all three that’s your future. You cannot have one battling against the other, you have a better chance of success working together,” said Na’mocks.

– With files from Sawyer Bogdan, My Bulkley Lakes Now