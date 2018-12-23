As we get close to wrapping up 2018, Skeena Bulkley-Valley MP Nathan Cullen talks about the highs and lows of the past year.

“The decision on LNG and Kitimat was big, as well as somethings that were not so positive; like a very difficult fishing season.”

Cullen said one highlight is that the area has been getting some positive attention.

“I get the sense that the Northwest, in terms of promoting itself across the country and across the world, has really been picking up steam. I am hearing from more and more people about the towns that we call home as being places they want to come and visit and even more want to move to as life gets more unaffordable elsewhere.”

“For me, it was very much about the Northwest and talking about home and trying to get us back on our feet, the fires were huge for us.“

“The new year is looking ahead to how fishing is going to be, what kind of plan we can get together with the federal government and all the interest groups along the rivers to make sure we return abundance.”

He said another big-ticket item for 2019 would be returning the forests to health and making sure there are forestry jobs in the area.