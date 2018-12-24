Political uncertainty in the US is weighting markets early this morning. In overnight trading the Nikkei fell 1.1 per cent to close at 20,166 as investors fear more economic turmoil in the US after White House officials warned the partial government shutdown could push into 2019. Investors are also nervous after a Reuters report suggested Trump could fire US Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell.

The price of crude is dipping again as higher interest rates continue to threaten demand. US oil is down to 45.53 a barrel.

The Loonie is gaining slightly to 73.65 cents US.