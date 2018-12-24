2018 saw a lot of projects to better the community of Smithers, from the airport modernization to multiple supportive housing projects.



Mayor Bachrach said in 2018 several projects that had been in the works for the past few years got started.



“The biggest one is the airport modernization project, it’s one of the biggest ones we have taken on, the new departure lounge which was recently opened looks fantastic,” said Bachrach.



He said the remodeling also made the building the first of many new energy-efficient buildings.



As the airport modernization finishes up, council took to tackling another town improvement by way of the new Library and Art Gallery project.



Council will be moving forward with a grant application in the new year to get 90 percent funding for the multi-million dollar project.



Bachrach said in September the Shared Histories book was a big moment for both the people of Smithers and Witset.



He said, “the book is catalyzing a bunch of conversations on how we move forward, creating a future that is just and equitable where people can meet their needs.”



For the New year, Bachrach encourages residents to reach out and share their thoughts on how to make the town a better place to live

