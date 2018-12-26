RCMP are requesting the public’s help in locating a missing woman from New Hazelton.

Cynthia Martin is a 50 year old Indigenous female with brown eyes and black shoulder length hair. She is 5’3 and 135 pounds.

Martin was last seen around 9pm on the 23rd in New Hazelton wearing a grey jacket and dark pants. There is nothing to indicate foul play at this time, however, RCMP are concerned for her well-being and say that according to her family and friends, it is out of character for her to be out of contact for this long.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Cynthia is urged to contact their local police, or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).