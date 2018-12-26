After fighting off three wildfires, the year was a big one for the Village of Burns Lake.



Mayor Dolores Funk said the community worked hard to fight the Nadina, Verdun, and Shovel Lake wildfires.



“Last year’s highlights, in terms of accomplishments, has to be how the community pulled together to support those who were directly affected by wildfires,” said Funk.



She said volunteer firefighters put in over 1700 hours, fighting the wildfires while still responding to community emergencies.



Many farmers were affected being left without hay for livestock or gates to keep them in.



Moving forward, Funk said improving wildlife protection in and around the community is a top priority.



Starting with a new council she said in 2019 they are looking to learn and grow together.

With files from Sawyer Bogdan, MyBulkleyLakesNow