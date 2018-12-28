A total of ten to 20 cm of heavy snow is expected in the Smithers and Burns Lake areas over the next day or so.

This is prompting Environment Canada to issue a snowfall warning for the area. A storm system moving across approaching the north coast will spread snow throughout the Bulkley Valley and Lakes District. Snow will ease Saturday morning but could pick back up in the afternoon.

Travel conditions are expected to be affected so frequent breaks are encouraged.

Highs should be around freezing throughout the weekend hovering at minus 2 tonight and one tomorrow, however, the wind chill will make it feel about five to ten degrees colder. The sun is expected to come out Sunday and Monday with highs at minus 5.