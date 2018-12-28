With just over a day and a half of trading left in 2018, volatility is continuing on the markets today. The TSX is getting boosted by bank stocks as well as the energy and health sectors, up 41 points to 14,219.

Across the border, a different story as the Dow started in the green, but has already shifted course falling 56 points to 23,082. The move comes as Donald Trump causes more stress taking aim at the USMCA trade deal, threatening to pull out if the Democrats don’t give into his wall funding demands. Investors are already under stress, worrying over economic downturn in 2019 and experts say they are poised to flock to safe haven options at the sign of any bad news.

The price of crude is still pulling ahead to 44.62 a barrel in the US.

The Loonie is slipping to 73.30 cents US.