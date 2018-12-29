Burns Lake, Houston, and Smithers are all facing outages at the moment.

Five outages have more than 500 customers grieving in the Smithers area.

There are seven separate outages around Burns Lake causing issues for over 350 customers.

While Houston has the lone outage, affecting eight customers.

All outages in each municipality are currently under investigation into a cause, however, most are believed to be caused by snow and wind.

My Bulkley Lakes Now has reached out to BC Hydro for an estimated time for power to be restored.