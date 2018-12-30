Icy sidewalks and slippery walkways.

Winter is the season most people fall.

Interior Health Quality Consultant, Falls and Injury Prevention, Kelly Wilson, says falls don’t discriminate.

“It’s a really serious problem because people get hurt and they come into our emergency department,” Wilson said.

“And then they have to have treatment and possibly admission to hospital, and sometimes they can’t go home.”

Wilson says the consequences of falls differ markedly across age groups.

She says at 25, you may only injure your dignity; at 45, you may break your wrist; and above 65, you may suffer a serious fracture or head injury.

Some tips to stay safe this winter:

Shovel your driveway, walks, and stairs.

Wear good footwear.

Stay active.

Wear a helmet when partaking in winter activities such as skating, skiing, snowboarding, and snowmobiling.

Be mindful of where you put your feet and tune in to your surroundings when you are walking.

Eat healthy foods and drink plenty of water.

Tell your doctor, nurse practitioner, or pharmacist right away if you think your medications are making you unsteady.

With files from Rebecca Dyok, MyCaribooNow