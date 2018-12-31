A possible fresh start in trade relations in 2019 is helping push markets at the end of 2018. Experts say Donald Trump boosted investor confidence after reporting a ‘very good call’ with his Chinese counterpart over the weekend. Beijing officials are expected to travel to Washington in early January to continue negotiations aimed at easing the trade war between the two countries.

This is also helping push the price of crude once again, as US oil gains to 46.35 a barrel.

Meanwhile, the TSX is coming into the last trading day of 2018 facing down a 12 per cent loss overall for the year. Analysts say the Bay Street index has been the victim of a volatile energy sector.

But, both the TSX and Dow will likely see gains for this last trading day of the year thanks to the positive trade sentiment.

The Loonie is also getting a push to 73.39 cents US.

Canada Goose is getting a boost in early trading after a late opening of its first Chinese-based store in Beijing. Reports suggest despite tension between Canada and China, the Canadian-based winter-clothing manufacturer has drawn in crowds of consumers after it officially opened Friday.