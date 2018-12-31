The TSX is gaining for the last day of 2018, in an overall losing year for the Canadian market. The Bay Street index is up 50 points to 14,272 thanks to some positive messages coming out regarding the future of US-China trade relations. However, the TSX is down 12 per cent for the entire year, primarily due to volatility in the energy sector.

The Dow is also gaining 200 points to 23,262 after Donald Trump reported a very good conversation with his Chinese counterpart. US and Chinese officials are expected to meet in early January to discuss easing trade tensions.

This is also helping boost the price of crude as US oil pushes to 45.58 a barrel.

The Loonie is gaining to 73.33 cents US.