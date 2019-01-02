Tory Leader says carbon tax is misguided, likely won’t go away under Liberals

Andrew Scheer claims Justin Trudeau has plans to continue increasing carbon tax prices.

The Conservative Leader says Trudeau’s advisers have claimed the current $20 per tonne cost needs to eventually increase to $300 to make an impact. The tax is expected to increase gas prices by more than four cents per litre starting in April. However, the Liberals have promised to return funds directly to affected Canadians.

Cannabis-induced psychosis could become more common in Canada: CIHI

Mental health experts believe legal cannabis will lead to more psychosis across the country.

The Canadian Institute for Health Information claims schizophrenia-like mental problems caused by marijuana use, which include hallucinations and impaired thinking, are likely to become more common in the next few years. CTV news reports nearly 1,000 patients affected by cannabis-induced psychosis were recorded across the country between 2016 and 2017.

Airplane deaths up, but researchers say it’s still safe to fly

The number of people dying in airplane crashes is up globally.

In 2018, more than 500 deaths were linked to passenger planes crashes, which is about one crash per 3 million flights. Researchers say the slight increase still doesn’t discount the fact that flying is one of the safest methods of travel.

Train crash kills half a dozen, injures more

A number of people are dead after two trains collided in Denmark.

Police say six people were killed, and over a dozen injured. Danish media has reported a freight train crashed into a passenger train on a bridge.

More Canadians looking to simplify lives

If you’re looking for more simplicity in your life, you’re not alone.

A new survey has found 87 per cent of Canadians are looking to cut down on the time it takes to do things like laundry, grocery shopping and workouts. The survey found many Canadians can take 20 minutes or longer choosing where to eat, what to watch on Netflix or just doing chores.