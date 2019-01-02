A provincial by-election has been called for January 30th in the Nanaimo electoral district.

The seat became vacant when MLA Leonard Krog resigned on November 30th, 2018.

Candidate nominations for the by-election close Wednesday, January 9th.

So far, businessman Tony Harris will run for the Liberals while Sheila Malcolmson, the former MP for the Nanaimo/Ladysmith constituency will be running to represent the NDP provincially.

Retired teacher Michele Ney is representing the Green party, Robin Richardson is running for the Vancouver Island Party and the BC Conservative Party says they’ll announce a candidate in the coming weeks.

If the Liberals capture the seat it would be a tie in the Legislature with 43 seats for the Grits and 43 for the NDP/Green alliance.

– with files from Sharon Vanhouwe, My Powell River Now