Property prices in Burns Lake rose 13 per cent in the last year.

The average residential home price in Burns Lake went from over $131,000 a year to close to $150,000.

Doug Phair Associate Broker with RE/MAX Bulkley Valley says people from the Lower Mainlands are making the move because properties in the North are more affordable.

“The increase in value in Burns Lake region are probably attributed to a supply and demand issue, we have been caught short for the last two to three years,” said Phair.

Other areas throughout the Bulkley Valley also saw moderate increases.

The average home value in Telkwa increased by 8 per cent with Hazelton following close behind with 7 per cent.

Other areas like Houston saw a modest 2 per cent and Smithers, and New Hazelton up by 1 per cent.