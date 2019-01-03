The Smithers Peewee Minor hockey team has entered the Chevy Good Deeds Cup contest.

Team Manager Danielle Nixon said to participate the team made a video of the good deeds they have done in their community.

“I think as a mom it is awesome to have your child be hands-on in their community and where they live and see the different aspects of the life people lead,” said Nixon.

Leading up to the cold weather the team did a blanket and coat collection door to door for the Broadway Shelter.

Nixon said closer to Christmas players also baked cookies and visited seniors citizens.

All submissions will be reviewed and then narrowed down to 10 videos that residents can vote on by the end of the month.

The winner will get $100,000 for the charity of their choice.

Nixon said if they won they would donate the money to the Broadway Shelter and Smithers Women Shelter.