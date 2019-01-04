Canadian delegation heading to China not concerned about safety

Liberal Senator Joseph Day says he and the rest of a parliamentary delegation travelling to China Friday have been well briefed by Global Affairs and he’s not worried about their safety.

Day says the MPs and a fellow senator will tread carefully in calling for the release of two detained Canadians. The men have only been allowed one visit by Canadian Ambassador John McCallum since they were arrested last month, apparently in retaliation for Canada’s arrest of Wuawei Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhou at the request of the United States.

President Trump says U.S. government shutdown could last a long time

In a long and often rambling news conference, American President Donald Trump admitted that he told congressional leaders the partial government shutdown could go on for months or even years.

However, he was quick to point out that he didn’t think it would. The government is in its 14th day of a partial government shutdown over Trump’s insistence for five-billion dollars in funding for his proposed wall at the U.S.-Mexico border.

Marriott releases more information on massive data breach

The world’s largest hotel chain is releasing more information about a major data breach.

Marriott says fewer guest records were compromised than it first thought, but it confirms the hackers accessed about 5.25-million unencrypted passport numbers. Security experts warn that hackers can use the information to open fraudulent accounts, or that it can be used by foreign operators.

Avalanche Warning in place in Alberta and B.C.

Parks Canada is joining Avalanche Canada in warning of the extreme avalanche risk in Banff, Yoho, Kootenay and Jasper national parks.

Mountain parks in Alberta and B-C got up to 45 centimetres of snow in the past few days and another 25 to 70 centimetres could fall before a storm ends Friday night. Parks Canada says that’s creating the perfect recipe for large avalanches.

More women being represented in the tech sector

The world’s largest tech conference caught flak in late 2017 when it unveiled an all-male lineup of keynote speakers for the second year in a row.

However this year, four of the nine keynote speakers at CES, the huge annual consumer-electronics show in Las Vegas, are women. The activist group GenderAvenger recently awarded the show a Gold Stamp of Approval for a roster of keynote and featured spe