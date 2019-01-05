With the recent wildfire season and the slippery roads, The Ministry of Public Safety is reminding everyone to start the new year off right with an emergency kit for their car and house.

Jesikah Post, Online Communications and Public Education Officer with Prepared BC said residents should build their emergency kits to reflect the hazards in their area.

“With a home emergency kit its good to think about everything you would need to survive in your home if there were no services or without power,” said Post.

She said a vehicle kit this time of year is especially important.

“If you are driving in an area with mountain passes or rural areas, you may be required to shelter in your car until assistance,” said Post/

Some of the key things a car emergency kits should have:

. First aid kit

. Extra clothing

. Food

. Water

. Things to make your car visible

Information on how to build your at home and car kit is here.