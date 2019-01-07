Police arrive at Gidimt'en checkpoint to talk with campers & Hereditary Chiefs | Sawyer Bogdan, My Bulkley Lakes Now

UPDATE – 3PM:

According to My Bulkley Lakes Now reporter Sawyer Bogdan, RCMP are breaching the gate at the Unist’ot’en camp.

Social media circulation is also reporting the events taking place on Morice West Forest Service Road near Houston, adding police are advancing ‘with military forces.’

Communication lines have also been cut off for the camp, including their wireless internet access, and Bogdan added arrests are imminent.

RCMP liaisons arrived before 11AM this morning with the injunction on behalf of the company wishing to construct a pipeline through the Wet’suwet’en territory.

More to come …

2:51pm: RCMP has breached gate and are advancing armed, with military forces #wetsuwetenstrong #notrespass #thetimeisnow — Unist'ot'en Camp (@UnistotenCamp) January 7, 2019

ORIGINAL STORY:

After much anticipation this morning (Monday), several RCMP officers have met with campers near Houston.

They intend to enforce an injunction on behalf of the LNG company that plans to build a pipeline through the Wet’suwet’en territory.

RCMP have set up their own checkpoint before the camp. RCMP will let Hereditary Chiefs through @TheMooseBVL @UnistotenCamp #thetimeisnow pic.twitter.com/NM8UyNhRZ6 — Sawyer Bogdan (@sleebogdan) January 7, 2019

Officers are currently speaking at the Morice West Forest Service Road bridge’s fortified checkpoint created by the protesters.

“They’re asking if they can meet to talk about taking down the gate, but we asserted that they need to allow the hereditary Chiefs onto their own territories,” explains camp spokesperson and Wet’suwet’en member Molly Wickham.

“They said that they would have to talk to the commander of operations.”

Wickham further states one Hereditary Chief from each of the five Wet’suwet’en nations was invited to come and speak with RCMP liaisons.

“We had to kind of negotiate that a representative of each clan would be allowed in, so if they’re not here then they would not be allowed in, effectively blocking access of Wet’suwet’en Hereditary Chiefs from their own territories.”

All others will not be allowed past the RCMP checkpoint.

More to come …

– with files from Sawyer Bogdan, My Bulkley Lakes Now