As if a pipeline injunction wasn’t enough, Houston is now under an air quality advisory.

According to Northern Health, dust levels are higher than normal due to the colder weather in the Bulkley Valley and Lakes District.

Residents are being asked to avoid any strenuous outdoor activity and to not use woodstoves unless its the only source of heat in your home.

Children, seniors, and those with chronic conditions are asked to stay in an air-conditioned room until the advisory is lifted.