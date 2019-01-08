Truck driver pleads guilty to Broncos crash charges

The man accused in the Humboldt Broncos crash is pleading guilty to charges of dangerous driving causing death and dangerous driving causing bodily harm. Jaskirat Singh Sidhu was the driver of the tractor trailer that hit the team’s bus and left 16 dead and 13 injured in April. A sentencing hearing will be held at the end of this month and is scheduled for five days because of the amount of victim impact statements to be heard.

Stats Can says trade deficit grew to $2.1 billion because of oil prices

Canada’s trade deficit spiked higher in November due to a drop in oil prices.

The deficit went from $900 million to $1.2 billion from October into November. The increase came as oil prices fell more than forty dollars less than US crude was selling for. And it wasn’t just a problem with energy products, as 11 other sectors saw drops in exports as well.

Travel to US gets backed up as government shutdown continues

US-bound Canadians can expect delays as a government shutdown rolls on.

At Canadian airports like Pearson, customs lines are stretching out as agents who are forced to work unpaid are calling in sick on both sides of the border. And if you’re waiting on a Nexus card, be prepared to wait even longer as customs officers who review the applications won’t be on the job until the shutdown ends.