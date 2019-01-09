Smithers councillor Greg Brown is the latest of several local officials to share their support for the Wet’suwet’en.

Councillor Brown says his comments are his own and not on behalf of the council.

“I want to draw attention to the dignified response the Wet’suwet’en Hereditary Chiefs, and Clan members have exhibited in the face of what appears to be an unnecessary force and asking this issue be dealt with by judges in our highest courts that are trained to interpret section 35 of the constitution,” said Brown.

Monday RCMP enforced the Coastal Gas link injunction and dismantled the Gidimt’en roadblock and arrested 14 people in the camp.

Before RCMP enforced the injunction on Monday Mayor of Smithers Taylor Bachrach and MP for the Skeena Bulkley Valley Riding Nathan Cullen attempted to get post the RCMP checkpoint to show support.

Taylor Bacharach gave Chief Na’mocks a care package of food for those at the camp.

The day prior on Dough Donaldson had also visited the checkpoint with his wife to speak with Hereditary Chiefs and drop off supplies.

A post on the Unist’ot’en Camp twitter page says all those who RCMP arrested at the Gidimt’en checkpoint have been released.

Hereditary Chiefs are in talks with RCMP, and there is no word yet as to what will happen at the second checkpoint at Unist’ot’en.

More information will be provided as soon as it is available.