It looks like northern BC is in peak flu season.

Northern Health is reporting influenza activity is increasing across the region and that vaccines are still available.

“We know that every year, healthy people can die from influenza regardless of what the strain is and that’s why we recommend getting the flu shot every year,” said Medical Health Officer Dr. Rakel Kling.

The main strain circulating this year is H1N1.

“What we’re seeing, which was also seen in previous years where it was the H1N1 strain, is that children in particular are being hit very hard,” Dr. Kling explained.

“There is a lot of influenza activity around children under the age of about nine or ten this year.”

Tips from Northern Health to prevent catching the flu include: