Chief Na’mocks Hereditary Chief of the Wet’suwet’en at announcement | Sawyer Bogdan, My Bulkley Lakes Now

The Hereditary Chiefs have reached an agreement with the RCMP to abide by the temporary injunction.

After a day of negations, Coastal GasLinks is allowed to clear the way to start work.

Chief Na’moks Hereditary Chief of the Wet’suwet’en said the agreement is with RCMP and not Coastal GasLinks.

“All we would agree today is just the legal order we would not go beyond that. That is the only reason we had them in. This is not a consideration or accommodation in any way,” said Na’moks.

The Hereditary Chiefs announced a tentative agreement yesterday, but there were still some details they wanted to finalize before reaching the agreement.

One of the details was the Unist’ot’en camp being able to keep the metal gate to control access.

Na’moks said the people at the camp are afraid of pro-pipeline protestors.

“We are worried about the safety of our people. Our people have been shot at before and they firebombed that bridge,” said Na’moks.

The RCMP will have a mobile station set up at the 44-kilometre marker indefinitely to assure safety for those at Unist’ot’en, 24 hours a day.

The injunction remains in place until May 31st, to give the Unist’ot’en time to prepare a defence.