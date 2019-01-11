The Bulkley Valley and Lakes District can expect some precipitation this weekend.

Smithers is looking at about two to four centimetres of snow for Friday night, while the Burns Lake area will be a little warmer, bringing rain instead.

“Saturday the snow will taper off in the afternoon and there will be a slight risk of freezing rain in the morning,” said Environment Canada Meteorologist, Bobby Sekhon.

“Saturday night into Sunday will have some rain showers with some milder temperatures. Sunday night things get a little bit cooler and the next round of precipitation will come through in the form of snow but we’re not expecting big accumulations at this point, probably up to about five centimetres.”

Temperatures appear to be above season this weekend, high of two both days. Wednesday it will start to dip below minus 5 with a chance of flurries.