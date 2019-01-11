All 12 community transportation services are now successfully operating in northern communities along the Highway 16 corridor.

As part of the Highway 16 Transportation Action Plan, over 2,500 rides are being delivered per month through the service. One primary focus is for people living and working in small, remote, and Indigenous communities. Transportation Minister Claire Trevena said there is another demographic targetted for safe transportation.

“This service is especially important for women and teenage girls, who have not had a safe way to get around,” she said in a statement.

“I am very happy to see that all of the community vehicles are now providing this vital transportation connection for remote and Indigenous communities in the North. This is a service these communities fought hard for, and now we can see the positive results.”

The communities providing vehicles for service are: Binche Keyoh Bu Society, Dze L K’ant Friendship Centre Society (based in Smithers and Houston), Fraser Lake and Area Community Bus Service, Friendship House Association of Prince Rupert, Gingolx Village Government, Gitanmaax Band, Gitanyow Human Services, Granisle Better at Home – Village of Granisle, Kermode Friendship Society (based in Terrace), Nee Tahi Buhn, Saik’uz First Nation – District of Vanderhoof, and Takla Lake First Nation.

Some communities took longer than others to fully develop their transportation service, with the final one launching December 2018. Funding was originally announced in spring 2017.