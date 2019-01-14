The bylaws are now all in place for people to open up Cannabis retail stores in Smithers.

At last week’s town council meeting, councilors approved two bylaws that set up the system of how to apply and where a store can be.

Mayor Taylor Bachrach said all retail stores would be located in the downtown core and have to be 150 meters from all schools.

“I think it represents a pretty reasonable approach I hope will work for Smithers and reflects some of the concerns we heard through the public consultation process,” said Bachrach.

Those interested in setting up shop will still have to first apply through the provinces Liquor and Cannabis Regulation Branch before going through the town.

“Our job as local municipalities is to put regulations and zoning in place that allows businesses following the law to sell their products and reflects the concerns of the community,” said Bachrach.