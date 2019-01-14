Its been three weeks since New Hazleton resident Cynthia Martin went missing on December 23.

Search and rescue found the vehicle she was driving but there was no sign of Matin.

Martin was last seen leaving her mother’s house on the night of the 23 and was reported missing 24 hours later.

Her older sister Sheriden Martin says although the official search and rescue team has stopped the family is counting to look.

“Please keep a vigilant eye out for my sister Cynthia, she is greatly missed, and we aren’t giving up hope that we will find her,” said Sheriden.

RCMP Media Liason Madonna Sauders said the investigation is ongoing, but there is no new information at this time.

Cynthia is described as:

Indigenous female

50 years

Brown eyes

Black shoulder length hair

5’3″ and 170 lbs

Last seen wearing:

Grey Jacket

Dark pants (possibly jeans)

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Cynthia is urged to contact their local police or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).