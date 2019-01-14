One family is without a home this weekend after the Smithers fire department responded to a 911 call early Saturday.

Smithers Fire Chief Keith Stecko, said they responded to a house fire around 9:30 Saturday morning on Slack Road.

“The homeowner and his father were not home at the time, so the fire did not hurt them,” said Stecko.

He said they were at the scene for about 7 hours but were unable to save the house.

“The fire looked like it had started from somewhere inside the home,” said Stecko.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.