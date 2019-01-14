RCMP liaisons at Gidimt'en checkpoint on Morice West Forest Service Road near Houston | Sawyer Bogdan, My Bulkley Lakes Now

RCMP announced today they would be doing an after action review of the enforcement at the Gidimt’en Camp.

Assistant Commissioner Eric Stubbs, Criminal Operations Officer for BC RCMP, said he appreciated that for those directly involved with police at the barricade it was an emotional situation.

“I understand there are some concerns surrounding our actions on January 7th,” said Stubbs.

At this time Stubbs said RCMP had not identified any issues regarding police officer conduct.

Spokes Person for the Gidimt’en Camp, Molly Wickham said the day those arrested were released from custody they went to a walk-in clinic to address injuries.

Wickham said one person had to get an x-ray, another had a sprained shoulder and wrist, as well as another person complaining of shoulder and hand pain.

“I was concerned about all of the other people being arrested, they weren’t physical with me, but I witnessed a lot of physical violence with those being arrested around me,” said Wickham.

The injunction is in place until May 31, 2019.