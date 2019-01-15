CREA reports home sales were the worst in a decade

Canada’s new mortgage rules are behind the biggest home sale slide since the 2008 financial crisis.

The Canadian Real Estate Association reports home sales dropped by 11.1 per cent in 2018, with just over 450,000 houses sold across Canada. Officials say the drop is definitely connected to the mortgage stress test introduced at the start of 2018.

Nairobi hotel targeted in extremist attack

An al-Qaida-connected group is claiming responsibility for an extremist attack in Kenya.

An upscale hotel in Nairobi is the target with reports of blasts and heavy gunfire sending people running for safety. No details on dead or injured have been released. The extremist group involved was the same one behind the 2013 Westgate Mall attack which left 67 people dead.

Brexit vote coming this afternoon

The Brexit vote is coming down this afternoon and is likely to end in a historic loss for Theresa May.

The British PM is up against heavy opposition on her EU divorce deal, with a majority of MPs already planning to vote no. If Britain exits the EU without a deal in March, it could lead to turmoil for both the country’s economy and trade deals.