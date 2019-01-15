Ralley of support for Wet’suwet’en in Smithers | Photo by Sawyer Bogdan

A concert on Saturday night raised over $4000 to support the Unist’ot’en and Wet’suwet’en.

The fundraiser featured five bands/performers from Northern BC and had Hereditary Chiefs speak before the concert began.

Organizer of the event and local musician Sim Wilson said she was inspired to help thinking about the world her future child would live in.

“I am due in March so the future of my baby is 100 per cent my top priority and I think everyone deserves to see the world we get to see, eat the same good food we eat and have drinkable water,” said Wilson.

She said the purpose of the concert was to bring people together in solidarity.

Wilson said the money raised would be going to support people who are fighting for the rights over their land.

The money will be split between the Unist’ot’en and the Wet’suwet’en to be put towards what they think is best.

A GoFundMe page was also set up to support the ongoing legal defence for their land.