One of 16 dogs the BC SPCA said it seized from a property this year in Quesnel | Photo from the BC SPCA

A trial date has been set for a Quesnel woman who is accused of breaching her conditions for an animal cruelty conviction.

25-year old Catherine Adams is due back in provincial court on May 16th.

Adams and her mother Karin were convicted of animal cruelty following an SPCA investigation in Houston back in 2015, and part of their sentence was a 20-year ban on owning animals.

She was arrested again in Quesnel in July after the SPCA says it seized 16 dogs from a property.

The SPCA says the animals were in distress and being kept in crates that were too small for their size in a poorly ventilated area, with little or no access to water and on feces and urine soaked matting.

With files from George Henderson, MyCaribooNow