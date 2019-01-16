Ottawa announces new RCMP oversight committee

Ottawa is hoping an independent oversight committee will help modernize the RCMP.

The details of the new advisory board came from Public Safety Minister Ralph Goodale and RCMP Commissioner Brenda Lucki today. The 13-member civilian committee will focus on issues like health and safety, use of resources and other management policies. This committee creation is in response to ongoing complaints of bullying and harassment within RCMP detachments.

Chinese officials have no worries about international criticism in support of Canada

China is mostly ignoring international pressure to retract a death sentence against a Canadian.

Despite requests for clemency on the sentencing for drug smuggling charges against Robert Schellenberg, China says it’s not willing to listen. And Beijing officials say they’re not worried about criticism from Canada’s allies either, which can be counted on ten fingers.

No-confidence vote runs this afternoon against Theresa May

The Brexit deal problems are being sidelined today as Theresa May faces a new issue.

The British PM is at the heart of a no-confidence vote this afternoon, as opposition politicians seek to push her out. The call for no confidence came shortly after May’s Brexit deal was struck down by over 400 votes yesterday. Leaving the EU without a deal could devastate Britain’s economy.