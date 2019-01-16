British Prime Minister survives close confidence vote

The Conservative government of British Prime Minister Theresa May has survived a non-confidence vot, but it was a close one.

The vote was 325-to-306. The Labour party made a motion of non-confidence Tuesday after the House voted against May’s Brexit deal with the EU.

Canadian man kidnapped in Burkina Faso

Government officials confirm a second Canadian has been kidnapped in Burkina Faso.

The news comes soon after a 34-year-old Quebec tourist and her Italian travelling companion were reported missing there. The latest victim, Kirk Woodman, works for Vancouver-based Progress Mineral Mining Company.

Founder Chinese woman arrested in Vancouver speaks out

The founder of Chinese tech giant Huawei says he sees no connection between his daughter’s detention in Vancouver and China’s decision to arrest two Canadians on national security charges.

In a rare meeting with foreign reporters, he thanked Canada’s justice system for the kind treatment of his daughter, saying he believes there will be a just conclusion to her case. The U.S. State Department issued a strongly worded statement of support for Canada Wednesday morning.