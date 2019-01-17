The TSX will be looking for more positive reports from US financial institutions to continue its winning streak today. The Bay Street index is coming off a nine-day streak.

In early trading, Asian and European markets were subdued by news Donald Trump may push for tariffs on auto trade from the EU in a move to strong arm a better deal on agriculture.

Meanwhile, the US is hitting record-breaking numbers in oil production to start the year, which is pushing back against global crude prices. US crude is down to 51.52 a barrel.

The energy-tied Loonie is down to 75.29 cents US.

ADP job statistics for Canada are coming this morning and later today Netflix will release its quarterly earnings.