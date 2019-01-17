Pot stocks are pushing the TSX higher against weight coming from the energy sector. The Bay Street Index is pushing towards a 10th winning day as it grows 47 points to 15,158.

Across the border a different story for the Dow as it falls 23 points to 24,184 under pressure from both financial and energy stocks. This comes after Morgan Stanley released a lower than expected quarterly profit report.

The price of crude has also been sagging under the weight of a stockpile in the US. US oil is down to 51.47 a barrel.

The energy-tied Loonie is slipping to 75.2 cents US.