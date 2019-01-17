The Smithers Fire Department is getting a desperately needed new fire truck.

Smithers Fire Chief Keith Stecko said the new truck is replacing the 33-year-old model and the town is saving a lot of money.

“The town is saving $200,000 on a demo model instead of buying new,” said Stecko.

Mayor Taylor Bachrach said town staff are always on the lookout for a good deal.

“Fire protection is a vital part of community safety, and this vehicle is going to add to the capacity of our fire department,” said Bachrach.