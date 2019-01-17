Superintendent for School District 54, Chris van der Mark, explaining the layout fo the new Walnut Park Elementary School at a public meeting on November 1 | Photo Courtesy of Sawyer Bogdan

After years of service School District 54, Superintendent Chris van der Mark will be leaving the board in April.

Van der Mark will be accepting a position as superintendent for School District 27 in the Cariboo region.

He says he is looking forward to the new challenge but will miss getting to coach the girls basketball team.

“One of the conditions to move was to prolong my start date to finish off the year here with the girl’s basketball team so they could finish their season,” said van der Mark.

A press release from the school board says van der Mark managed the District through some problematic circumstances like school closures and declining enrollment.

During his time as superintendent van der Mark also helped raise graduation rates for indigenous students.