Snow and road conditions on Queen Street in Smithers on December 14, 2018, | Photo by Sawyer Bogdan

Residents better get their snow-brushes ready because heading into the weekend the forecast is snow and maybe some more snow.

A Meteorologist with Environment Canada Bobby Sekhon said residents can expect about 5 centimetres to fall Saturday morning.

“Snow will continue into the morning and another five centimetres if possible, most of the snow will fall in the day on Saturday and then taper off to light flurries,” said Sekhon

He said the temperature Saturday morning will be -9 and then go to around zero overnight.

The flurries seen Saturday are expected to continue into Sunday.

“As those temperatures get even milder we are going to see highs of 3 degrees on Sunday above average for this time of year,” said Sekhon.

Sekhon said those warmer trends are expected to continue through the rest of winter.

Moving into next week, Sekhon said there will be a mix of sun and clouds with more snow expected for late Monday.