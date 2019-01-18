WATCH:

Hundreds came out to support the Wet’suwet’en and Unist’ot’en against Coastal GasLink during a walk of solidarity in Smithers.

This included chiefs from other communities that fought pipelines and others who would be affected by the project along the river.

“We are in charge of our land and at times we need to rely on each other for support. The greatest support, as you see, is if we stand as one.”

Murray Smith

Lax Kw’alaams First Nation

Coastal GasLink’s temporary injunction expires March 31st.