The Smithers Celebrity Golf Tournament is looking for a charity to support for this summers event.

Member of the Organizing Committee Phil Bernier said they are looking for a local project or no-profit to give the money too.

“We like to see the dollars spent on specific things like projects that are more tangible so we can feel good about donating to whether it is a capital project, infrastructure, equipment updates,” said Bernier.

The tournament has been a biannual event since 1992.

At 2017 event they managed to raise over $90,000 just under the $120,000 raised in 2015.

In the past, Bernier said the money had been donated to charities like the Bulkley Valley Health Foundation for the new CT Scanner or the Child Development Centre.

“We are excited about this year’s upcoming tournament, we have lots of celebrities confirmed. We have 15 days to the deadline so we are hoping to get more people applying to be the recipient,” said Bernier.

That interested can find the contact information for the Smithers Celebrity Golf Tournament here.