Smithers Community Service is now accepting rental applications for the new housing project at the corner of queen and railway.

Executive Director for Smithers Community Services, Cathryn Olmstead said the project is slated to be finished by mid-February, allowing residents to move in as soon as March 1st.

“Rentals are for individuals experiencing homelessness or are at risk of becoming homeless,” said Olmstead.

Olmstead said the shelter services will be moving into the same building and have two units available for short term stays.

“The units are furnished, and we have had amazing contributions from community members,” said Olmstead.

Applications are available at the office of Smithers community service, and Olmstead said staff are on hand to assist residents in filling them out.