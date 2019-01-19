Looking back at 2018 it was a year of wet winters and dryer summers breaking some longstanding records.

Meteorologists with Environment Canada Bobby Sekhon said the start of the year was wetter than usual.

“With the cooler trend February 20, Burns Lake Hit a record low temperature of -32.9 degrees beating out the previous record of -26.7 degrees from 1957,” said Sekhon.

In addition, Sekhon said February 7 set a snowfall record with approximately 38.6 centimetres.

As those in Smithers and the Bulkley Vally moved into Summer Sekhon said the wet temperatures quickly changed to dry conditions.

“June had some wet periods but also came with thunderstorms and with those storms came lightning,” said Sekhon.

There was a 40 per cent increase in lightning strikes across BC in 2018 which contributed to the increase in wildfires.

“In a nutshell half the precipitation we usually get the dry spell continued into September and October but wet trends and warmer conditions in November and December,” said Sekhon.