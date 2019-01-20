Archaeological discoveries in Northern BC are helping connect the Lake Babine Nation with their lost histories.

UNBC archaeologist, Dr. Farid Rahemtulla, is presenting discoveries in lecture series apart of his 8-year collaboration with the Lake Babine Nation.

“Some of their histories have been lost because a lot of people perished with diseases and we are just trying to bring some knowledge back to them,” said Rahemtulla.

Among discoveries is the remanence from a fish village along Lake Babine that’s over 1300 years old.

He says they have been able to find valuable pieces of history including a smokehouse that predated colonialism and a tool used for fishing over 1000 years old still intact.

“We know so little about the indigenous history of that area. There has never been any archeological work there, so it is exciting to discover all these things we never knew before,” said Rahemtulla.

Rahemtulla will discuss the findings at a public talk at ArtSpace in downtown Prince George on Thursday, Jan. 24 at 7 p.m.

The items found are going to be kept at UNBC until the Lake Babine Nation has the facilities of look after them.