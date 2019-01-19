College of New Caledonia (CNC) | My Bulkley Lakes Now

The College of New Caledonia is dedicating $100,000 towards 94 student entrance awards for the 2019/2020 academic year.

“This is the first in a series of initiatives celebrating CNC’s 50th anniversary during the 2019/2020 academic year,” said CNC President Henry Reiser in a statement.

“We strive to better serve the communities in our region and these entrance awards will help more students access post-secondary education.”

There are 79 awards spread through CNC’s programs in health sciences, community and continuing education, trades, business, human services, and university transfer. The remaining 15 are general entrance awards. Five are dedicated to international students, five for Aboriginal students, and five for non-Aboriginal domestic students.

Domestic students applying for credentialed programs at any CNC campus during the fall 2019 and spring 2020 semesters will be automatically entered.

“What better way to celebrate 50 years of CNC than by thanking our students and making it easier for them to attend college,” CNC Vice President Academic Chad Thompson explained in a statement.

“These entrance awards were designed to recognize the diversity of our students, our programs, and our communities.”

This is the first time entrance awards have been offered at CNC.

The entrance award deadline is 11:59 P.M. on March 17th. Students who have already applied for the fall 2019 or spring 2020 semesters will automatically be entered for a chance to receive an award.

More information is available here.