Residents in Smithers who forget to return their library book on time will no longer have to worry about the mounting cost of late fees.

Library Director, Wendy Wright, said they consulted with other libraries throughout BC who did the same thing and got a positive response.

“Other libraries said it was an extremely positive experience for the patrons. More books were being borrowed, and in other places, different groups started coming and borrowing books,” said Wright.

Wright said the money collected from late fees is a small amount in the overall scheme.

“For the library, it is not a lot of money, but for a low-income person, that tinny bit of money for us is a significant amount for them,” said Wright.

The fines for lost books will still be in place.