Health Canada unveils new food guide, pushes for more plant-based protein

Cut down on the meat and choose water more often.

These are some of the highlights from the revamped Canadian Food Guide unveiled today. The guide has changed from its last update in 2007, cutting healthy eating categories to three: protein, whole grains and fruits and veggies. Health officials are also suggesting Canadians move to more plant-based options for protein over meat and dairy.

China takes shots at both US and Canada over Huawei CFO extradition

China is taking shots at both Canada and the US fighting for the release of Huawei’s CFO.

Officials in Beijing say both countries are abusing extradition laws by planning to send her across the border to face allegations she broke trade sanctions. She was arrested in Canada late last year and officials claim the detainment of two former Canadian diplomats in China was an act of retaliation.

BC takes aim at naturopathic advertising

BC health officials are investigating 27 naturopaths for false advertising.

The province is cutting down on misleading health practices by forcing all naturopathy advertisements fall in line with its health guidelines. The practitioners were given until January 21st to review their advertisements.

Dollarama moves online with new country-wide ordering

Dollarama is moving its products to an online marketplace.

The Canadian chain is preparing to roll out its nationwide online delivery service. However, you’ll need to buy in bulk, not everything will be for sale online, and depending on where you live it could come with a hefty delivery charge.