Tonight’s town council meeting will hear a presentation from the Rod and Gun club as well as review town finances.

Councilor Greg Brown will be reviewing all minutes from the Capital Budget meetings at the beginning of tonight.

Members of the community can also get an update on the active transportation plan granted to WATT Consulting Group in 2018.

Council will hear from the Smithers Gymnastics Club on partnering with the town to apply for a grant to purchase new equipment.

Council starts at 6:30 PM at the Town Council office on 1027 Aldous St, Smithers.

