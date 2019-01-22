Northern BC residents will be getting their drink on this weekend in downtown Prince George.

Kiwanis Alefest is back for a fifth consecutive year at the Two Rivers Gallery and will feature no shortage of northern flavour including CrossRoads, Trench Brewing, Wheelhouse along with the newly-formed Smithers Brewing Company as well as many others.

Event Spokesperson Eric Ball told My PG Now the two-day festival helps fill a void during the winter season.

“We want to provide some excitement for downtown Prince George, we’re excited to bring it back as it’s grown in popularity every single year and we’re so excited to offer it to everybody and it’s a great community fundraiser, which helps raise money for some worthwhile charities in Prince George.”

All the funds raised will help support Ronald McDonald house to help sponsor a Kiwanis Prince George room for any kid who has to fly up to Vancouver for treatment.

Since the beer festival’s inception, the Kiwanis Club of Prince George has donated $5,000 in funding for the room.

All the familiar events residents have come to enjoy are back for another year.

“We have three components back, as usual, the tasting sessions at the Two Rivers Gallery, we have our amazing Brewmaster’s Dinner and we also have our cask beer weekend, which is kind of a mini pub crawl.”

“The beer weekend is completely free, you can pick up your entry form from participating downtown restaurants and you go around and pick up some cask ales from some different restaurants made from brewers right here in the north and these are beers that wouldn’t get from other breweries or any other time of year, they are special just for this weekend.”

The festival runs Friday and Saturday.